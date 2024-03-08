PHOTOS: GPV holds Showcase 2024

FALL RIVER: The talents of students were on display for all to see on Thursday March 7 at one Fall River-area school.
Georges P. Vanier Junior High school in Fall River held their annual Showcase event.
It’s a performance that allows the students to sing, dance,m or show of their talents they have before their peers, and friends/parents as well.
This year’s event was yet another fabulous performance.
ADVERTISEMENT:
One student who performed on the keyboard even had his peers loving his playing so much that he made a little smile near the end of his time on stage.
While The Laker News couldn’t be there in person as we had hoped, we were sent a couple of photos from the Showcase.
Thanks to the school for sending these along.