PHOTOS: GPV holds Showcase 2024

FALL RIVER: The talents of students were on display for all to see on Thursday March 7 at one Fall River-area school.

Georges P. Vanier Junior High school in Fall River held their annual Showcase event.

It’s a performance that allows the students to sing, dance,m or show of their talents they have before their peers, and friends/parents as well.

This year’s event was yet another fabulous performance.

One student who performed on the keyboard even had his peers loving his playing so much that he made a little smile near the end of his time on stage.

While The Laker News couldn’t be there in person as we had hoped, we were sent a couple of photos from the Showcase.

Thanks to the school for sending these along.

Students on stage for their showcase. (Submitted photo)