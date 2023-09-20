Free Pumpkin Patch fundraiser for Caring & Sharing being held

ELMSDALE: A local realtor and mortgage broker are teaming up to give back to an East Hants food bank in a unique fundraiser.

A free Pumpkin Patch will be held on Oct. 14 at Riverview United Church from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All those attending are asked to bring is a non-perishable food donation or a cash donation.

The poster with the details of the event. (Submitted)

The fundraiser is in support of the Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank in Enfield. It serves clients in East Hants.

Riverview United Church is located by the Elmsdale Square at 760 Hwy 2 Elmsdale.

All are welcomed to take part.

The free Pumpkin Patch is being put on by Shae Penney Realtor with Exit Realty and Darren Aiken Mortgage Intelligence.