From the Cruiser – Sept. 19, 2023

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 135 calls for service.

The following is a look at a few of the calls for the past week as submitted by East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

STUNTING CHARGE

On September 17, a 22-year-old man from Wileville was stopped and charged for stunting when he was caught travelling at 183 km/hr on Highway 102 in Lantz.

The man was served a summary offence ticket which holds a monetary penalty of $2422.50.

Police said the man’s licence was immediately suspended.

His vehicle was also seized.

LEE KEEPS POLICE BUSY

Post Tropical Storm Lee caused downed trees and powerlines resulting in multiple calls for

service from East Hants RCMP officers.

No injuries were reported as a direct result of the storm.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Shubenacadie woman wanted for impaired driving

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest Anna Marie Pictou, 35, of Shubenacadie.

Anna Marie Pictou was charged impaired driving in June 2023 and failed to appear in court on September 12. Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Anna Marie Pictou.

Anyone who sees Anna Marie Pictou is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: