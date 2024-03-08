CVITP Release

HALIFAX: As the cost of living continues to rise and the pressing challenges of affordability affects our communities, more than ever it is important that you are not leaving any benefits or credits behind.

By simply completing your annual tax and benefit return – even if you have no income to report for the previous year or if your income is tax exempt – you can access benefits and credits you may be entitled to.

Ones like the Canada Child Benefit, the GST/HST credit, the Canada Workers Benefit or the Canada Dental Benefit. That’s money in your pocket.

The CVITP is a collaboration between the Canada Revenue Agency and community organization volunteers. This free tax-help program assists those with modest-to-no income file their taxes, allowing them to access eligible benefits and credits, such as the Canada Child Benefit, the GST/HST credit, the Canada Workers Benefit or the Canada Dental Benefit.

Did you know that eligible Nova Scotia residents received an average of $7,000 in Canada child benefit (CCB) payments and $490 in goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit payments last year?

Volunteers may even be able to help eligible clients claim past benefits and credits by filing tax returns for up to 10 years! Filing on time also helps ensure there’s no delay in future benefit payments.

Are you eligible for help at a free tax-help clinic?

If you have modest-to-no income to report and a simple tax situation, volunteers may be able to complete your tax return for you, free of charge.

Our volunteers are here to help people navigate the complexities of filing taxes while maximizing returns where applicable.

An individual with income less than $35,000, a two-person family with income less than $45,000, plus $2,500 for each additional person in the family can get their taxes done for free.

In general, if your tax situation is simple, if you have no income, or if your income comes from employment, pension, benefits such as Canada Pension Plan, disability, employment insurance, social assistance, registered retirement savings plans (RRSP’s), support payments, scholarships, fellowships, bursaries or grants and/or interest (under $1,000) you are eligible for help at a free tax-help clinic.

What should you bring with you?

In order for volunteers to complete your income tax and benefit return, bring your tax information slips, receipts, Social Insurance Number and government-issued identification.

For an up to date listing of CVITP in-person and virtual clinics, call 1-855-516-4405 or visit Canada.ca/taxes-help.

If you don’t see any clinics listed in your area, make sure to check back as new clinics continue to be added!