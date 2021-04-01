FLETCHERS LAKE: The young man that died in a tragic single-vehicle collision on Holland Road on March 27 is being remembered by close friends as “a shining star,”, an “amazing person,”, and more like a “big brother” then a friend to many, including his cousins.

Stewart Stevens, 27, was killed in the crash that occurred near Holland Road Elementary School shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Holland Road in Fletchers Lake.

Police have not yet issued an official release detailing the collision, as of March 31. Firefighters from Station 45 Fall River and Station 42 Wellington responded to the scene and Holland Road was closed for some time.

The Fletchers Lake resident is being remembered fondly by those who knew him with posts on his Facebook wall showing the good memories the Lockview High School alum left those he touched and came in contact with.

Susannah McKenzie-Smith said her cousin was an amazing person.

“He was more like a brother than a cousin to me,” she told The Laker News in an interview. “He had such a kind heart, and his smile could like up the whole room.

“And his laugh, he could make anyone laugh without even trying. He just had such an energetic and magnetic personality.”

Colin Boutilier said his heart was broke for the Stevens and Thynne families, who he said were hit with another tragedy.

“I ask that we all do what we can to support Stewart’s family, and that we look out for each other as we mourn the loss of our dear friend,” he said. “I’ll miss you Stew.”

A GoFundMe has been started to help support Stewart’s family with expenses that are to come, including his funeral. It can be found at: https://gofund.me/ab9e6255 .

In his obituary, it says “As an only child Stewart was very close to all of his cousins especially Edward who he treated as a little brother.”

Heather Huggard said that Stevens was a character, a challenge, but also a great friend to everyone.

“I’ll never forget your smiling face, loyalty and the love you shared with everyone around you,” she said. “My heart goes out to your folks and family who will miss you terribly.”

Jo Haynes said the close community is heartbroken yet again after the death of a young person taken too soon.

“Stew you are now with your guardian angels, Lee, your other cousins, Uncles, grandparents and friends,” she said in a post on Stevens’ wall. “My heart is with the whole Stevens and Thynne family. Holland Road for life Stew, for life.”

Stewart Stevens. (FB Photo)

Chantal Cass was sad that Stewart’s life on earth was cut so short.

“He was a sweet kid and lovely human,” she recalled. “I hope you and Lee find each other.”

Celena Jennings said Stewart was the type of person who was always ready to have a good time.

“He was the type of person that made you laugh until you were crying,” said Jennings. “He was always smiling and making everyone around him smile and laugh.

“He was a light in the dark. A shining star.”

To Jennings, like others, Stewart was like a big brother.

“He always called me his little sister,” she said recalling him fondly.

“If someone talked bad to me, look out because Stewart was coming.”

She met Stewart through a mutual friend as they all lived on Holland Road and would hang out “every single day.”

“He was always there for every single one of his friends,” said Jennings. “As we grew up and everyone kind of went their separate ways we still always talked.

“He would comment on my posts, encouraging me or just send a random message saying how proud he was of me and how much he loved me.

Jennings said Stewart’s impact will always be with her.

“I’ll never forget him and his handsome smile,” she said.

Due to COVID restrictions a family only service will be held Saturday, April, at 2pm at St John’s United Church in Fall River. It will be live streamed on “The Laker News” Facebook page.



Stewart’s obituary says donations in memory of him can be made to the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia.