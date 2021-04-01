N.S. announces vaccine appointments open for 70-plus

BEAVER BANK/ELMSDALE: Anyone 70 and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Starting today, April 1, people can book appointments at community clinics and participating pharmacies across the province. They are offering Moderna or Pfizer vaccine for this age range. The complete list of clinics can be found on the booking site.



Starting Tuesday, April 6, people who are 55 to 64 will be able to book appointments to receive AstraZeneca vaccine at participating physician and pharmacy clinics. This is within the age range recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

The complete list of clinics will be posted on the booking site on April 6.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible.

The province’s goal continues to be to immunize as many Nova Scotians as quickly as possible, based on age, to reach a high rate of population immunity.