From the Cruiser – August 1, 2023

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 125 calls for service.

The following is a highlighted call and a person that police are seeking on an outstanding warrant ass provided by East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

TWO VEHICLE MVC

East Hants RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 102 between exits 9 and 10 on July 25. The mvc happened at the beginning of the lane merger and slowing of traffic to 80 km/hr for construction.

The vehicles involved were a passenger car and a semi truck. Fortunately there were no injuries sustained by any of the passengers.

East Hants RCMP wants to remind the motoring public to be patient and observant of construction signage in order to adjust speeds accordingly.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Prospect man wanted on outstanding warrant

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Sean Adam O’Toole, 32, of Prospect, NS.

Sean Adam O’Toole was arrested and charged with Assault, Uttering threats, and Mischief in April 2023 but failed to appear in court as ordered in July.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Sean Adam O’Toole.

Anyone who sees Sean Adam O’Toole is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

