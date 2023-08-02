Tip from public leads police to recovery of stolen trailer

LANTZ: A stolen enclosed trailer from Lantz was recovered thanks to an alert member of the public.

On July 27, RCMP began investigating the theft of the trailer that contained a motorcycle. The total value of the trailer and motorcycle was approximately $22,000.

Const. Preston Burns said there were no suspects and no evidence to collect on scene.

A few days later, on July 30, a tip came in from the public, said Const. Burns.

“Police received a tip from the public that led to the recovery and the trailer and motorcycle in Mount Uniacke,’ he said.

RCMP in East Hants wanted to thank the public for their assistance in this file.