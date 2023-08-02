Theft of two snowmobiles in Elmsdale under investigation

ELMSDALE: RCMP are investigating the theft of two snowmobiles from the Elmsdale area on July 27.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said police were advised of the thefts on July 27.

“We were advised two snowmobiles were stolen from a property in the community in the early morning hours,” said Const. Burns.

The two snowmobiles were being stored on the property on a trailer.

He had brief descriptions of the two snowmobiles stolen.

Const. Burns said one is a black 2001 Polaris 500 and the other is a black 2003 Polaris 700.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.