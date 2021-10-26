From the Cruiser: Cybercrime and online scam tips

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Below are some tips from East Hants RCMP and N.S. RCMP about common cybercrime and online scams, as provided by East Hants S/Sgt. Cory Bushell and N.S. RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall.

With RCMP noting an increase in Cybercrime and Online Scams in recent weeks, police are providing the following. Many of these scams are common and police are providing the following tips to help you avoid being a victim of these crimes.

Gift Card Scams / Business Email Compromise:

This scam involves a criminal either gaining access to an email account of a trusted friend/family/co-worker, or by creating a nearly identical email account. The criminal will then email the victim, pretending to be their boss/family/friend, and ask them to purchase gift cards. Once the gift cards are purchased, the victims are told to send pictures of the redemption/activation codes. Similar scams will sometimes involve the sending of money to an account that is different from the account they normally use.

Anyone requesting funds in the form of gift cards is likely trying to defraud you. Criminals will often make the situation seem urgent, which is a pressure tactic. If you’re ever asked to purchase gift cards via email correspondence it is prudent to confirm with the other party that they are who they say they are, either by phone or preferably in person.

Remote Access Scams:

This scam involves victims receiving a pop-up window on their computer advising them that their computer is infected with a virus and to contact the phone number in the window. The criminal on the other end of the phone will pretend to be an employee of a company (such as Microsoft), or sometimes even a bank representative or law enforcement. They will ask the victim to download software that allows the criminal remote access into the victim’s computer. Once remote access is obtained the criminal can potentially install malware, steal personal documents, and access bank accounts.

These type of pop-ups are always a scam. If you’re still unsure you can contact the supposed company/agency through their legitimate business phone numbers which can be found by using an internet search engine. Never allow anyone access to your computer unless you’ve done your due diligence and are sure the person has a valid reason to access your computer. If you suspect your computer has been compromised, the safest thing to do would be to seek out a reputable computer repair business in your area.

Rental Scams:

The rental shortage in Nova Scotia has seen the creation of rental scams. Criminals have been posting fake rental advertisements on online classifieds platforms, or respond to people who are actively seeking a rental property. With the shortage of rentals, victims often feel pressured to reserve the rental property quickly and place a deposit. Criminals will often obtain pictures from the internet of houses for sale in the area, and repost those pictures in their fake ad. Once the deposit had been made, the criminals remove the rental ad and disappear. This scam is not limited to only rentals and is used in other types of buy and sell settings on online classifieds platforms.

Renters should always view the property before placing a deposit on it and ensure that the landlord is who they say they are.

Loan Scams:

Several instances have been reported of Nova Scotian’s falling victim to online loan scams. Typically, the victim applies for a loan at a non-traditional (and often out of country) financial business. The criminals will ask for some or all of the loan interest upfront. Once the victim sends the money the criminal ceases all communications without providing the loan.

Research and non-biased reviews should be done for any financial transactions online. It is suggested that people stay away from, or at least be very cautious of, non-traditional businesses offering loans where traditional financial institutions won’t, with rates that seem too good to be true, or with unusual loan conditions.

Intimate Image / Romance Scams:

Throughout the pandemic more and more people have transitioned to online relationships, often times with people from outside their community or country, whom they’ve never met in person. There have been multiple instances in recent months of Nova Scotian’s sharing their intimate images online, only to be blackmailed by the other party who threatens to send the images to the victim’s friends and family if a form of payment isn’t made.

It’s an important reminder that once you share anything online you lose control of what happens with that data. The person could intentionally distribute your images as in this blackmail scam, they could distribute it after a failed relationship, or it could fall into the wrong hands by theft or hacking. It is suggested that you never share intimate images online with people you don’t know or have just recently met, and be cognizant of the fact that the other party could be recording your online activity.

Should you believe you, or anyone you know, has fallen prey to any of these scams, please contact your local police or RCMP Detachment.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free 1-800-222-tips (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

