Clarksville man charged with multiple sexual offences

CLARKSVILLE: A 31-year-old Clarksville man has been charged with multiple offences related to the luring of female youth following a complaint to East Hants RCMP.

N.S. RCMP say they received a complaint alleging a man was luring female youth to an area and was then assaulting and sexually assaulting them.

Cpl. Chris Marshall said on Oct. 22, East Hants RCMP, assisted by the Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Unit, executed a search warrant at a home in Clarksville.

The man was arrested at the home without incident.

Robert Joseph Desutter, 31, of Clarksville, has been charged with:

– Sexual Assault

– Sexual Interference

– Sexual Exploitation (two counts)

– Luring a Child (two counts)

– Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration (two counts)

– Procuring Sexual Services (two counts)

– Assault

Desutter was remanded into custody over the weekend and will appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on Oct. 25.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 2021-1564350