From the Cruiser – Dec. 4

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 135 calls for service.

Const. Preston Burns, community policing officer, provided the following call highlights to The Laker News for the Cruiser column.

DRIVER TICKETED FOR FAILING TO YIELD

On November 23, East Hants RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2 in Lantz.

There were no injuries reported, however, the vehicles were partially blocking traffic.

Once on scene, officers learned that a Hyundai Santa Fe was being driven northbound when the driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer turned on to the highway in an attempt to turn left and in doing so, cut off the Hyundai.

The driver of the Lancer was issued a ticket for failing to yield to traffic when entering a highway.

OFFICER HELPS EXTINGUISH APARTMENT COMPLEX FIRE

On November 25, an East Hants RCMP officer was on patrol in Elmsdale when he came across a structure fire in progress at a six-unit apartment complex. A ground floor apartment was on fire.

Residents from the unit were in the driveway trying to call 911.

The fast-acting officer used a fire extinguisher that he retrieved from his police vehicle to put out the flames closest to the door. They used a second extinguisher to put out flames through the window to prevent the fire from spreading to the rest of the building.

Other RCMP officers along with the Elmsdale Fire Department attended and made sure that the fire was out and that everyone in the apartment complex was evacuated successfully. There were no reported injuries.

Police say there is no evidence to show that the fire was started intentionally.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Halifax woman sought for impaired driving

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Haley Ann Julien, 25, of Halifax.

Haley Ann Julien was charged with impaired driving in June of 2023 but has failed to attend court as ordered.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Haley Ann Julien.

Anyone who sees Haley Ann Julien is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

