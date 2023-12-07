Windsor Junction’s Langille named UNB female Athlete of the Week

FREDERICTON, N.B.: Jill Langille is the UNB Reds/Papa John’s Pizza female Athlete of the Week.

The third year Recreation and Sport Studies student from Windsor Junction had a historic weekend at the Sharon Colyear-Danvile Season Opener at Boston University.

Taking on top NCAA talent, Langille won the women’s 200-metre sprint and ran a close second in the 60-metres.

She finished just 7/100ths of a second out of first.

She’s the first UNB student-athlete to ever win an event at the BU meet.

“Jillian had an excellent weekend,” said Chris Belof, head coach of the REDS’ track and field team.

“She won the 200 in a personal best time and broke her own school record in the 60 with an outstanding time of 7.66 seconds while finishing second. Her progress this season has been impressive.”

Langille and her REDS teammates now prepare for the next meet on the AUS schedule December 16 in Moncton.

Austen Keating, of the men’s hockey team, was the Male Athlete of the Week.