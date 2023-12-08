EAST UNIACKE: East Hants RCMP are investigating the theft of side-by-side from the East Uniacke area on Nov. 28.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns said police were advised that the side-by-side was stolen from a property on East Uniacke Road.

The side-by-side is a 2023 black and taupe Can-Am Defender side by side. It was stolen from a property in the 800 block of East Uniacke Road.

“The vehicle was stolen overnight,” said Const. Burns.

(RCMP photo)

He said there are no suspects at this time.

East Hants RCMP are asking the public for their help in locating it.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca .