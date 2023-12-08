PHOTOS/VIDEO: Rain couldn’t dampen holiday spirit at East Hants Christmas Parade

ELMSDALE: Mother Nature tried to rain on the Christmas spirit in East Hants, but didn’t succeed.

Highway 2 at the Elmsdale square was lined with families out to get into the Holiday spirit.

Floats form several local businesses and local fire departments led Santa and Mrs Claus during the East Hants Christmas Parade between Elmsdale and Enfield on Dec. 2.

The parade was sponsored by and organized by the East Hants Crime Prevention Association.

The parade didn’t just have humans in it–four-legged furballs like this doggie were in it too. (Healey photo/Dagley Media)

Food along the parade route was collected for the the Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank by The East Hants Jr C Penguins hockey club and Ryson Construction.

Sangsters Automotive in Elmsdale assisted providing the truck and pulling the trailer where players put the food that was collected.

East Hants RCMP collected toys along the way for their toy drive.

VIDEO:

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald hands out candy at the Square in Elmsdale during the parade (Healey photo/Dagley Media)