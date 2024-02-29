From the Cruiser – Feb. 28

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 110 calls for service.

Here is one of the featured calls for the week as provided by East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer.

ABANDONED VEHICLE FOUND

East Hants RCMP was contacted by a local tow company on Feb. 14 after they had come across a Toyota Camry that was in the median on Highway 102 near Lantz.

The vehicle was running but there was nobody around. They were given the ok to tow the vehicle.

On February 20, the tow company informed the East Hants RCMP that nobody had called to claim the vehicle yet.

An officer was able to confirm that the vehicle had been in fact stolen from the Spryfield area.

It was to be returned to its rightful owner.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Man sought of court orders

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Easton Marshall Paul, 27, of Indian Brook.

Easton PAUL has been charged with numerous failure to comply with court order offences.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Easton PAUL.

Anyone who sees Easton PAUL is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

