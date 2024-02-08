From the Cruiser – Feb. 7, 2024

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: During the past week, East Hants RCMP responded to 101 calls for service.

The following is a look at some of the highlighted calls as provided by RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

SCHOOL BUS-SUV COLLISION

East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a school bus carrying children striking the side of an SUV while turning from Highway 202 onto Slate Quarry Road in East Gore on Feb. 1.

Officers arrived on scene to learn that there were no injuries sustained by anyone on either the school bus or in the SUV.

The SUV had some damage; however both the bus and the car were able to be driven away without the need for a tow truck.

STORMS KEEP POLICE BUSY

RCMP from East Hants were once again busy this week responding to approximately 30 motor vehicle collisions.

Most of which were directly related to the large snow fall that East Hants experienced over the weekend.

East Hants RCMP wants to once again urge the public to plan in advance for travel when the forecast calls for adverse winter driving conditions and to remain at home and off the roads when it is suggested by the RCMP.

Together, we can keep each other safe this winter.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Enfield man wanted by police

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Michael David Sampson, 33, of Enfield.

Michael David Sampson has been charged with failing to comply with the conditions of his Probation Order.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Michael David SAMPSON.

Anyone who sees Michael David SAMPSON is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

