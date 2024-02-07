Maritime League of Legends releases 2024 schedule

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Race season is around the corner, and now with the release of the 2024 Cross Roads Cycles Sales Maritime League of Legends tour, local racers on the circuit are ramping up the work to prepare for the season.

The 10-race season over nine weekends between June to September will once again have Cross Roads Cycles out of Pugwash back as a series sponsor for the third consecutive season.

Racers will take the green flag at five of the region’s top paved oval tracks and includes stop in all three Canadian Maritime provinces.

The Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Tour will begin their season at Speedway 660 in Geary, New Brunswick on Saturday, June 1st. The track previously hosted the Season Opener for the INEX-sanctioned series in 2022. The Series will also return to Speedway 660 on SpeedWeekend 2024 for two events on Saturday, August 30th and Sunday, September 1st.

Danny Chisholm (Canning, NS) captured both events for the Tour on SpeedWeekend in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT:

From there, the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Tour crosses the Confederation Bridge for a stop at Oyster Bed Speedway.

The Saturday, June 15th date is the only trip to Prince Edward Island this season.

Cross Roads Rookie Caden Tufts (Halifax, NS) raced to his first career Tour victory in Oyster Bed Bridge last season.

Petty International Raceway will host a pair of events on the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Tour in 2024. The first of two stops takes place on Saturday, July 13th during the River Glade International Weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The second will run during the Mike Stevens Memorial Weekend on Sunday, September 15th. In the only event for the series held at the River Glade, New Brunswick oval in 2023, it was Cross Roads Rookie Ayden Christensen (Windsor Junction, NS) scoring his first win with the Series.

Riverside International Speedway will play a pivotal role in the championship chase on the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Tour.

The James River, Nova Scotia track will host Round Four and Round Six of the Series.

The first of which takes place during the IWK 250 Super Race Weekend on Friday, July 19th and the second during the Summer Sizzler on Saturday, August 17th.

Cory Hall (Jolicure, NB) and Colton Noble (Upper Nine Mile River, NS) split the races at Riverside in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Scotia Speedworld will be the stage the champion is crowned on in 2024. The Speedworld will host the fifth of ten races during the Summer Clash 250 weekend on Saturday, August 10th.

The Halifax, Nova Scotia 3/10-mile oval will also host the championship finale on Saturday, September 22nd.

In three races in 2023, eventual champion Gage Gilby (Enfield, NS) would pocket two victories while Cross Roads Rookie Dawson Noble (Upper Nine Mile River, NS) basked in the glory of victory lane during the Summer Clash 250 weekend.

2024 Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends Tour Schedule

Saturday, June 1, 2024 Speedway 660 Saturday, June 15, 2024 Oyster Bed Speedway Saturday, July 13, 2024 Petty Raceway Friday, July 19, 2024 Riverside International Speedway Saturday, August 10, 2024 Scotia Speedworld Saturday, August 17, 2024 Riverside International Speedway Saturday, August 31, 2024 Speedway 660 Sunday, September 1, 2024 Speedway 660 Sunday, September 15, 2024 Petty Raceway Saturday, September 21, 2024 Scotia Speedworld

**Please note, this schedule is subject to change without notice.

Start times, tickets and more information concerning each event will be announced by the host venue as it becomes available.

For more information on the Cross Roads Maritime League of Legends, please visit MaritimeLegends.ca.