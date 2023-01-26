From the Cruiser is brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the last week, January 17 -23, 2023, East Hants RCMP responded to 81 calls for service.

The following are some highlighted calls as provided by Cpl. Jared Ryan, Acting Detachment Commander in Enfield.

· On January 17, RCMP members responded to a report of a dog being stolen in the Upper Rawdon area.

After an investigation was conducted, the dog was located, recovered and returned to the rightful owner.

· On January 20, RCMP responded to a report of a male who was alleged to be breaching his probation order. The order was in relation to a previous domestic assault charge.

After an investigation was conducted, the suspect was arrested and charged.

· On January 22, RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter into a vacant trailer located in Noel.

A silver car was scene in the area prior to the crime.

The matter remains under investigation.

· On January 22, East Hants RCMP were dispatched to a report of a workplace assault that took place on January 20 in Elmsdale.

Police are still investigating.

· During this week, RCMP responded to 17 motor vehicle collisions located in the East Hants District. Please remember to be cautious when travelling in poor weather conditions.

· SCAM ALERT: The Grandparent Scam has started back up. Suspects pretend to be grandchildren that are in trouble with the law and need bail money.

The phone is passed over to someone pretending to be a police officer who provides further instructions and advises a bails bondsman will attend the address to collect money.

This is a very effective scam and has resulted in great financial loss to victims.

East Hants RCMP is asking residents to talk to family members, friends and neighbors to warn of this scam.”

