Bedford man sought on warrant for uttering threats

FIVE MILE RIVER: East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Craig Francis, last known address of 374 Bedford Highway in Halifax.

Craig Francis is charged with :

· Criminal Code Section 264.1(1)(a) – Uttering threats against person.

The charge stems from an incident which took place in Five Mile River in May of 2022.

ADVERTISING:

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Craig Francis.

Anyone who sees Francis asked to refrain from approaching him and to call the police immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call the Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip @ www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.

ADVERTISEMENT: