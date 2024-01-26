Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 110 calls for service.

The following are a few highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

BROKEN DOWN VEHICLE

On January 20, East Hants RCMP responded to assist a driver who had broken down in Enfield.

The caller had already contacted a tow truck, but his battery had died, and his hazards lights failed to operate.

An officer patrolled to ensure that there was safe separation between passing motorists and the driver. They also assisted with the safe removal of the vehicle.

MAN SCAMMED OUT OF HUNDREDS OF DOLLARS

RCMP received a call Jan. 22 from a concerned male after he sent several hundred dollars to what he now believes is a fictitious investment company selling cryptocurrency and promising big returns.

The investigation is ongoing.

East Hants RCMP wants to remind the public to exercise due diligence before sending money to unknown persons.

Canadians lose hundreds of millions of dollars every year to scammers who pose as legit organizations.

