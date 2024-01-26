LANTZ: The East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins are on a roll.

The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey league club has won three straight games in league play.

East Hants defeated the Valley Maple Leaf’s 3-0 led by a 39 save shutout by Marcus Pettipas; they edged past the Brookfield Elks 6-4; and 8-1 over rival Sackville Blazers.

Against the Leaf’s in West Hants on Jan. 21, Logan Durno scored twice to power the offence.

Nathan Wotton had the other goal for East Hants.

Jayson Hanson had two helpers, while singles came from Connor McNamara; and Brody Fraser.

Pettipas stopped all 39 pucks sent his way.

In the contest battling Brookfield on Jan. 19 at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz, Logan Durno scored a hat trick to propel the Pens to the win.

Devin Meagher; Noah Comeau; Morgan Lake all had single tallies in the win.

Earning assists were Ryan Langlois; Davis Cooper; and Jacob Reigate.

Will Shields earned the goaltending win between the pipes.

Against Sackville on Jan. 15, Noah Comeau led the offensive explosion with two goals and three assists as the Pens rolled over the Blazers.

Brody Fraser with a pair; Nick Veinot; Morgan Lake; Davis Cooper; and Ryan Langlois each had single tallies for the victors.

Logan Durno and Morgan Lake each earned two helpers, while Connor Pierce; Devin Meagher; Ethan Maguire; and Jacob Reigate had single helpers.

Marcus Pettipas picked up the wins topping 39 of 40 shots.

The Pens are on the road this Saturday to Luneburg to face the Lumberjacks on Jan. 27 in a 7 p.m. puck drop.

East Hants returns home Feb. 2 at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz hosting the Jacks. Game time is 7:30 p.m.