ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 92 calls for service between Jan. 4 and Jan. 11, 2022.

Here are a couple of the highlighted calls from a week that saw much traffic; family, and mental health-related calls as provided by S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

East Hants RCMP are investigating the theft of a vehicle that occurred between Jan. 2 to Jan. 4. The complaint was reported to police on Jan. 4.

The victim reported that on Sunday evening Jan. 2, he was driving westbound on Highway 101 near Mount Uniacke when his truck started giving him trouble. He pulled over at exit 3 and left his truck on the side of the road for the night.

When he returned Monday morning, the truck was gone. Inquiries made with local tow companies were negative.

The truck is described as a black 2003 Dodge Ram 1500.

Police are looking to speak to anyone with information about this matter.

A newly licensed driver from the Nine Mile River area has learned you can’t drink and drive.

East Hants RCMP were conducting a check stop near Oldham Road and Hwy. 2 in Enfield when an approaching vehiclestopped abruptly prior to reaching the check stop.

Police, being keenly trained to pick out such subtle behaviour, quickly descended on the vehicle to investigate further.

The driver, identified as a newly licensed driver from the Nine Mile River area, had bloodshot eyes and was chewing a fresh piece of gum.

Officers, suspecting impairment, ordered the driver to provide a roadside sample of his breath.

The driver blew a warn, but due to his status as a newly licensed driver, received a ticket, his license confiscated, and his vehicle towed.

