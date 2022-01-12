RCMP credit witness for nabbing impaired driver in Elmsdale

ENFIELD: An observant motorist helped East Hants RCMP get an impaired driver off the streets in Elmsdale on Jan. 8.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said officers were informed by a caller of a pickup truck that was driving all over the road on Hwy 2 in Elmsdale.

“Officers made a quick patrol and located the vehicle parked in a driveway,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The driver, a 37-year-old Enfield man, was arrested under the suspicious of impaired driving.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the man was then taken to the detachment where samples were provided of his breath which were nearly double the legal limit.

The driver was released to face the courts at a later date for charges of impaired driving.