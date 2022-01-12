Stop for stunting leads to impaired driving charge against Halifax man

WAVERLEY: A 20-year-old Halifax man’s day worsened on Jan. 11.

Halifax District RCMP officers were on patrol on Highway 118 in the Waverley area when they clocked a vehicle going 171 kilometre per hour in a 100 kilometre an hour zone.

“This stop led to an impaired operation investigation,” said Cpl. Lisa Croteau with Halifax District RCMP.

The driver, the 20-year-old man, provided breath samples nearly double the legal limit.

Police seized the vehicle he was driving, and it was towed.

The man is now facing impaired driving charges along with a stunting charge, said Cpl. Croteau.