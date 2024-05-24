From the Cruiser – May 21, 2024

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, East Hants RCMP responded to 100 calls for service.

The following is one of the highlighted calls as provided by Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing officer with East Hants RCMP.

REAR END COLLISION

On May 17, East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a rear end collision between a pickup truck and a car on Highway 14 in Nine Mile River.

The driver of the car was waiting on traffic to clear in order to make a left hand turn when the driver of the pickup came from behind and rear ended the car.

Both driver’s attempted to take action to avoid the collision but weren’t able to in time.

Fortunately, no serious injuries were sustained.

The investigation continues.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Dartmouth man wanted

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Jeffrey Scott Davidson, 42, of Dartmouth.

Jeffrey Scott Davidson was charged with refusing to undergo an evaluation to determine if his ability to operate motor vehicle was impaired by drugs.

Anyone who sees Jeffrey Scott Davidson is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

