ADVERTORIAL: Old Creel Canoe & Kayak is looking to hire

Old Creel Canoe & Kayak is hiring. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: Old Creel Canoe & Kayak in Fall River is hiring!

The ideal candidate is between 15 and 30 years old and is currently enrolled in college, university, high school or has recently graduated.

Available to start immediately, through to the end of August or when school resumes.

35 Hours per week @ $18/hour.

Tuesday through Friday – 10am to 5pm

Saturday 10am to 3pm.

Duties and responsibilities may include:

Provide assistance to customers in a paddle sports speciality retail environment.

Lifting, loading and securing SUPs, canoes and kayaks.

Receiving deliveries. Inventory. Restocking shelves.

Assisting with a Shopify ecommerce platform.

Merchandising product displays, tidying and other housekeeping.

Fitting customers in boats, and monitoring them as they test paddle on Lake Thomas as they “Try before you buy”.

Send your resume in to: mike@oldcreel.ca or for more information call: 902-860-1938, or checkout their website at:

www.oldcreel.com and on socials at Instagram & Facebook @oldcreel.

