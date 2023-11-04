From the Cruiser – Nov. 1, 2023

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers from East Hants RCMP responded to 115 calls for service.

The following is a highlighted call from the week as provided by Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP.

TWO VEHICLE MVC

On October 29, East Hants RCMP responded to a call for service in Mount Uniacke after a report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision.

Once on scene, members found that two half ton trucks had collided head on, but fortunately only minor injuries were sustained by the occupants.

Uniacke and District Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were also dispatched and assisted.

The investigation continues.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Stewiacke man has outstanding warrant issued

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest Christian Woods, 22, of Stewiacke.

Christian Woods was charged with mischief and resisting arrest in September but failed to appear in court as ordered.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Christian Woods.

Anyone who sees Christian Woods is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

