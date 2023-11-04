Racing Lakeview sisters top podium at Sydney’s Bud’s Speedway

SYDNEY: Two Lakeview sisters were on the podium in the season finale Caper Memorial at BUDS Speedway in Cape Breton recently.

Hailey Bland and Alexus Bland were among the competitors who finally got to hit the track in Sydney after a couple postponements due to rainy weekends.

They took the green flag in GWL Trucking & Landscaping Bandolero racing in memory of Darren Syms.

The recent race on Oct. 28 featured all of the tracks divisions in action.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Hailey Bland, a Lockview High School student, drove the no. 19 of Landon Pierce, who was unable to race himself. She did so to help Pierce ensure he won the tracks season bandolero championship.

It was as if it was her own bandolero as she took control of the feature and never looked back.

Meanwhile, Alexus drove Hailey’s no. 27 Dartmouth Metals-The Laker News bandolero to a second-place finish.

What’s most remarkable on this is that Alexus had never driven a bandolero before this race weekend.

Dartmouth’s Lily Whynot came home third in the no. 2m making an all-female podium to cap the season at the track.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here is how the rest of the racing divisions went with the winners featured (from Bud’s Speedway Facebook page):

Saf-Way Auto Parts Ltd V6 Thunder In Memory of Robert Murray

Brennan MacInnis, Glace Bay, NS

Street Stocks in Memory of Garry Nickerson

Dennis Nickerson, Marshy Hope, NS

Mallard Electric Limited Hobby Stock In Memory of Ferg Mackinnon

Sam Burke, Glace Bay, NS

ADVERTISEMENT:

Jeff Landry Autobody Hot Rod Classics In Memory of Mike Morrison

Laurie Hutt, Fort Ellis, NS

NAPA Auto Parts Mini Stock In Memory of David Cuff

J.R Lawson, Kennetcook, NS

Robby’s Tractor Trailer Svc and Towing Sportsman Presented by MacDougall’s Contracting & Plowing , Kyle’s Paving, and Celtic Air Services Ltd.

Brady Creamer, Miramichi, NB