Traffic top concern from residents on proposed First Lake development

LOWER SACKVILLE: Residents came out to the first of two public meetings on a proposed development for First Lake Drive in Lower Sackville on Nov. 1.

Approximately 30 residents attended and many had concerns about how the proposed two, six-storey residential buildings and a new commercial building could effect their community.

It was brought up at the meeting that the Staples call centre on the property had closed but their lease was still in place until next year.

The proposal will go through revision and refinement, require a staff report.

It will go to community council before anything is decided.

Here is the video of our story from the meeting: