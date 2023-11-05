ELMSDALE: A suspect is being sought in the brazen theft of two generators and a snowblower from a busienss in the Elmsdale Shopping Centre.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said a man entered the Canadian Tire in Elmsdale on Oct. 30 at approximately 1 p.m. and stole several items.

He said the man appeared to be in his 50s or 60s and entered the porch area of the store, where several Chjampion brand generators and snowblowers were located.

The man carries a generator to the van. (RCMP photo)

Const. Burns said after looking at the units, the man motioned to the driver of a late model Dodge Caravan to drive up to the doors.

“The man then carried two generators one by one valued at $600 each to the van and loaded them inside,” he said.

He added that the driver of the van then drove to another spot in the parking lot.

Const. Burns said the theft wasn’t done there.

Const. Burns said the suspect walked back to the store and proceeded to wheel a Briggs and Stratton snowblower valued at $1000 across the parking lot to the van.

“It was then loaded inside before they drove off,” said Const. Burns.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.