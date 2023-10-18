Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 110 calls for service.

The following are a few of the highlighted calls as provided by Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP.

MVC DURING HEAVY RAINS

East Hants RCMP responded after it was reported that a pickup truck had gone off the road in Elmsdale during a rainstorm on Oct. 13.

Upon arrival, officers were relieved to discover that an adult male and two youths were uninjured even after the vehicle had rolled on its side.

The public is urged to slow down when driving in adverse rainy conditions as it was determined that the vehicle had hydroplaned in this instance.

The dump truck. (RCMP photo)

DUMP TRUCK STOLEN

East Hants RCMP were made aware Oct. 16 that a dump truck had been stolen on the MacPhee Road in Nine Mile River sometime between Oct. 13-15.

The truck is described as a 1997 Ford F47, grey in colour.

There are no suspects at the moment and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Halifax man wanted

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Kyle Smith, 27, of Halifax.

Kyle Smith was charged with possession of property obtained by crime in June for an incident that occurred in Elmsdale but failed to appear in court as ordered.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Kyle Smith.

Anyone who sees Kyle Smith is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

