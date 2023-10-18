DARTMOUTH: Construction and traffic control companies that work on Nova Scotia roads and highways will soon have less paperwork to do when they want to use an automated flagger assistance device, the Minister said in introducing new amendments on Oct. 12.

The government introduced amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act removing the requirement for the Traffic Authority to approve a company’s plan for using the device. Currently, a company must have that approval before work can begin.



“When it comes to our roads, safety will always be our first priority.” said Kim Masland, Minister of Public Works.

“Making it faster and simpler for companies to use these devices will reduce the risk of injury by separating more workers from traffic.

“By helping industry get to work sooner, these amendments may also help reduce delays on construction projects.”

Traffic control providers must continue to follow requirements in the Nova Scotia Temporary Workplace Traffic Control Manual for use of the devices.

Quotes:

“This is a positive change that will be beneficial to our members and taxpayers.

“We are always supportive of the removal of unnecessary regulatory red tape that allows for more efficient delivery of our work in Nova Scotia.”

– Grant Feltmate, Executive Director, Nova Scotia Road Builders Association



Quick Facts:

— an automated flagger assistance device is a portable flagging device that can be controlled remotely

— the Temporary Workplace Traffic Control Manual has recognized automated flagger assistance devices since April 17



Additional Resources:

Motor Vehicle Act: https://nslegislature.ca/sites/default/files/legc/statutes/motor%20vehicle.pdf