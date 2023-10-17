MAIN PHOTO: Sadie C. Grace (Sadie Conrad) smiles next to Mama Jan who is Justin Bieber’s vocal coach. Sadie has been working with her for a couple year. (Submitted photo)

BEAVER BANK: When she isn’t on the ball field, Beaver Bank’s Sadie Conrad, whose stage name is Sadie C. Grace, has been busy working on new songs and videos for them.

She just recently released her debut single Kindergarten and is already well at work on the next few songs.

The video for Kindergarten can be found on her social media platforms which will be found by searching for Sadie C. Grace.

One of those new songs, Comic Con Girl, had its video released on Nov. 17.

Sadie, who is now being homeschooled as the music side of things take off, spoke of where her inspiration and motivation came to write Kindergarten. She did attend Lockview High in Fall River.

“It was originally because everybody was growing up really fast and I didn’t want to grow up super fast. I still wanted to have fun and do childish stuff and go out for Halloween and just be a kid,” said Sadie in an interview with The Laker News at her families home in Beaver Bank.

“But everybody else was so focused on being an adult that it kind of just consumed their life. So I’m like, why don’t you still be a kid with me while you can.

“That was the whole idea behind the music video.”

She said she wanted the song to be a fun tune. So her and her dad Luke, who owns and operates Cartoon Conrad, started to write together.

“We kind of just sat down there, wrote some words, and then tried to hum a tune to it, and Kindergarten is what came out of it,” she said.

Sadie has been singing for practically her whole life, her and her dad joked. She has always loved to sing.

“Singing transports me into a different world,” said Sadie. “I really enjoy myself when I sing.

“I want to do that when I grow up because it’s one of my favourite things in the world.”

She was asked about singing transporting her into a different world and what she meant by that.

“The outside world fades and then I can feel the music in my heart, you know, inside me,’ she said.

Sadie spoke about filming the video Kindergarten with her friends who appeared in the video.

“I loved doing that music video,” said Sadie. “It had to be one of the best days of my life.

“It was so much fun because I had my friends there as well to do it with me.”

She has been working with the team from Mama Jan Studios for a couple of years. Mama Jan is Justin Bieber’s vocal coach, along with another vocal coach when she was in Atlanta, Ga.

Sadie, who uses hearing aids for her hearing aids, provided a look at upcoming projects she’s working on, which includes another video.

Comic Con Girl, released Nov. 17, and if the name didn’t give it away it has a tie to Hal-Con, She’s also working on a music video for Hey, What ’cha Doin?

Video for Comic Con Girl:

She wouldn’t divulge what that video would all be about, saying people will have to wait for it to be released.

Sadie said it means the world to her to have her dad there helping with the creative juices for her music videos and songs.

“It’s a huge help because there’s no way I could do it by myself,” Sadie said, adding her mom is a huge help too.

“Dad is a big part of everything I do, and he’s really smart too, so he knows what he’s doing.”

She is being kept busy by not just her music.

Sadie C. Grace in the Kindergarten video. (Cartoon Conrad photo)

Sadie was chosen to be part of a podcast series called Tempo in Toronto, which was just released. She was selected from 100 kids to be apart of it which includes singing and acting.

Luke said she was also chosen for another role in a different production in Toronto that she’ll be recording this month. But that’s all they can say on that – for now.

Sadie was asked if she had thoughts of performing concerts.

“That’s the dream,” she said. “That’s what I would love to do.

“But whatever God wants me to do, it’s His plan for me is the most important thing in my life.”