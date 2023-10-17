Viper girls, boys advance to regional soccer final with semi-final wins

FALL RIVER: The Georges P. Vanier Junior high girls and boys soccer teams are off to the Mariner Zone regional final.
The regional final is scheduled to be held on Wednesday in Hammonds Plains.
GPV Viper girls faced Beaver Bank-based Harold T. Barrett Junior High, while the boys battled with Sackville Heights.
In the girls game, Grace Cameron’s second goal of the contest during the second half of play stood as the game winner in a tightly fought contest between the Vipers and Bulldogs.
Ryleigh Walker and Cameron had the goals in the first half for the Vipers.
The goal scorers for Harold T. Barrett were not available. The goalie had a good game in net
Both teams were tied 2-2 at half time for the game, which was delayed starting due to a bear sighting near the school.
In the boys game, GP Vanier took the victory over Sackville Heights to also punch their ticket to the regional final.
Max Brien had a hat trick, while Aaron Marsh scored twice. Aiden Knowles scored a single tally.
Thomas Edwards recorded the shutout
The boys and girls will face Madeline Symonds school in the final on Wednesday.
