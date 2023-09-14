From the Cruiser – Sept. 12

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 140 calls for service.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, looks at a few of the highlighted calls for the week.

HIT AND RUN IN BELNAN

East Hants RCMP received a report of a hit and run between a side by side and an SUV on Garden Road in Belnan on Sept. 5 at approximately 3 p.m.

The driver of the side by side was swerving on the gravel portion of the road when he lost control and stuck the side of the SUV before fleeing the scene. The complainant was uninjured. The side by side is described as being mostly green with black fenders.

It was carrying two people who the complainant described as being two males in their late teens.

Anyone with information about this incident asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

STOLEN GOOD

East Hants RCMP received a complaint Sept. 6 that a Ammann brand Tamper valued at $20,000 was stolen near the corner of the Highway 354 and Courthouse Hill in Gore.

This machine weighs approximately 1,200 lbs and would require significant effort to move.

