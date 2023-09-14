Junior Penguins announce two year sponsorship deal

LANTZ: The East Hants Junior Penguins have a new major sponsor.

With the new Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League season set to begin, the Pens announced the new major sponsor on their Facebook page.

The team and Bitar’s Ristorante in Elmsdale by McNeill’s Shell have come to a two-year agreement.

The Pens President and GM Connor Hirtle said the team will be renamed the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Junior Penguins as a result of the sponsorship.

“We’re very excited to announce our major sponsor for the next two seasons, Rob Bitar’s Ristoranté,” said Hirtle.

“This is a huge partnership we are extremely proud of.”

Bitar’s is a well-known family restaurant serving the East Hants community for many years.

“Rob Bitar’s Ristoranté is a highly respected local restaurant and all those who visit can’t seem to get enough of it,” added Hirtle.

“We’re extremely appreciative of Rob, his wife Kelly, and their three children for joining the Penguins family and we can’t wait to get the season started with them by our side.”

East Hants opens the NSJHL regular season on Friday night as they host Sackville Blazers at 7:30 p.m. and on Sept. 17 when the Valley Maple Leafs skate in to Lantz for a 6:30 p.m. puck drop.

Both games will be at the East Hants Sportsplex.

