Halifax man charged in Elmsdale break-and-enter spree

ELMSDALE: A 33-year-old Halifax has been charged with a slew of offences after a break-and-enter spree at numerous businesses in Elmsdale on Sept. 13.

Cpl. Jon Neima, with East Hants RCMP in Enfield, said police were alerted to several break and enters.

The incidents had occurred in the Elmsdale business park in the early morning hours of Sept 13.

“Enfield RCMP started gathering statements and evidence and were able to identify a suspect with the assistance of HRP,” he said.

HRP wrote a search warrant for the suspect’s house as he was believed to be selling stolen goods online.

Cpl. Neima said Const. Marchand with Enfield detachment attended with HRP and assisted in the search warrant.

Const. Marchand identified many of the stolen items from our area,” said Cpl. Neima.

He said the suspect was arrested and charged with numerous break and enter and theft related offences. The man will make an appearance in court at a later date.