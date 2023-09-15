HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is closely monitoring Hurricane Lee as it approaches the region this weekend.

Municipal service adjustments will continue to be made throughout the severe weather event.



Be prepared

Residents are asked to move patio furniture inside and remove anything that high winds could pick up, such as garbage bins, flower pots, umbrellas, toys, temporary signage, sports equipment, and any other loose objects located near the right of way.

To reduce the likelihood of flooding, residents are asked to clear debris from catch basins located near their property prior to the storm if they are able to do so safely.

As high storm surges are expected, all residents should stay away from the shoreline and low-lying areas. Be ready to move inland or to higher ground in case of flooding.

Register for hfxALERT, the municipality’s mass notification system to receive urgent and non-urgent public alerts by phone, email or text. Sign up here.



Solid Waste



Curbside collection will continue as scheduled on Friday, September 15. Residents are asked to place materials curbside prior to 7 a.m. on collection day to guarantee pickup, ensuring items are contained and secured from wildlife.

Please note the following closures/cancellations in effect for Saturday, September 16:

The mobile Household Special Waste event planned for at the Eastern Shore Community Centre is cancelled and will be rescheduled.

The permanent Household Special Waste Depot located at 20 Horseshoe Lake Drive will be closed.

The Middle Musquodoboit Rural Refuse Depot located at 249 Sibley Road, Middle Musquodoboit will be closed.

The Sheet Harbour Rural Refuse Depot located at 21611 Nova Scotia Trunk 7, Sheet Harbour will be closed.



Halifax Transit

All conventional bus, ferry and Access-A-Bus trips are expected to continue as scheduled.

Updates will be provided should there be any service impacts or cancellations as the storm progresses into the weekend.

Parks & Recreation

Residents are advised to check for field conditions on our website or call ahead to your respective facility for updates.



Helping address homelessness

The Province of Nova Scotia is operating the following emergency shelters for those experiencing homelessness as of 6 p.m. on Friday, September 15:

Captain Spry Community Centre (16 Sussex Street, Halifax)

St. Matthew’s Church (1479 Barrington Street, Halifax)

Beacon House (125 Metropolitan Avenue, Lower Sackville)

Street Outreach Navigators are currently visiting encampment sites to advise people of sheltering options available.



The Halifax Ground Search and Rescue team will be doing wellness checks during the severe weather event to check on the safety of anyone who chooses not to leave an encampment or outdoor sheltering location.

For more information, visit our website and follow us on Twitter (X), Facebook and Instagram.