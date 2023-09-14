Storm forces cancellation of most Gold Rush Days events

WAVERLEY: Organizers with Waverley Gold Rush Days have made the tough call to cancel the festival, scheduled for this weekend.

The forthcoming Hurricane Lee/tropical storm and its predicted rainfall and winds are the reason that the majority of the weekend events on the Village Green have been cancelled.

However, there are a few events that will be going ahead as they are indoors.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The three events going ahead was the Waverley Legion Wing Night with a performance and release of the debut single by Ann Steele on Thursday night; Klondike Night at the Waverley Legion on Friday night from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.; and Fish and Chips at the Waverley Legion from 11:30 am to 1:30 p.m.

Klondike Night is for those 19-plus and will feature casino, auction, dance.

The admission price is $20 per person. It runs until 1 a.m.

Klondike Night is still on as part of a subdued Gold Rush Days. (FB Image)

The organizers are disappointed they had to cancel, but given the forecast it was done so with safety of all in mind. They look forward to putting on a bigger and better event in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The poster announcing Gold Rush Days cancellation: