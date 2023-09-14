Storm forces cancellation of most Gold Rush Days events

WAVERLEY: Organizers with Waverley Gold Rush Days have made the tough call to cancel the festival, scheduled for this weekend.
The forthcoming Hurricane Lee/tropical storm and its predicted rainfall and winds are the reason that the majority of the weekend events on the Village Green have been cancelled.
However, there are a few events that will be going ahead as they are indoors.
The three events going ahead was the Waverley Legion Wing Night with a performance and release of the debut single by Ann Steele on Thursday night; Klondike Night at the Waverley Legion on Friday night from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.; and Fish and Chips at the Waverley Legion from 11:30 am to 1:30 p.m.
Klondike Night is for those 19-plus and will feature casino, auction, dance.
The admission price is $20 per person. It runs until 1 a.m.
The organizers are disappointed they had to cancel, but given the forecast it was done so with safety of all in mind. They look forward to putting on a bigger and better event in 2024.
The poster announcing Gold Rush Days cancellation: