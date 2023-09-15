MAIN PHOTO: Pat Healey interviews Liberal Leader Zach Churchill in Enfield. (Dagley Media photo)

ENFIELD: N.S. Liberal Leader Zach Churchill came to East Hants on Thursday for some meetings with business owners.

Before he had those meetings, he was interviewed by The Laker News’ Pat Healey in Enfield at the East Hants & District Chamber of Commerce offices (in their boardroom).

Churchill’s staff had reached out a few months ago to see if we would be interested to do one, and then when the schedule had him in the area again, it was arranged.

In this video interview, we asked Churchill questions in a part we dubbed “If you were premier…” and questioned him about his plans if he was running the province for housing; healthcare; and homelessness.

Video shot/edited by Dagley Media.

ADVERTISEMENT:

This is part one of numerous videos from our interview, where we asked about 10 questions.

Watch for more video interviews in the coming days.

Video shot/edited by Dagley Media

Video Sponsored by Leno’s Stop Shop.