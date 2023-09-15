Enfield’s Hunter traded to Grand Falls in MHL

GRAND FALLS, N.B.: An Enfield hockey player is changing hockey jerseys before the season begins in the Maritime Junior A Hockey League (MHL).

The West Kent steamers (formerly the South Shore Lumberjacks) traded veteran Ty Hunter to the Grand Falls Rapids for a sixth-round pick in 2025.

The deal was announced by both MHL clubs on Sept. 10.

Hunter will don the jersey no. 17 with Grand Falls.

The right winger recorded nine goals and 15 points in 52 games with the Lumberjacks out of Bridgewater during the 2022-2023 season.

He also racked up 24 penalty minutes.

The Major Bantam Ranger, Fundy Thunder U16AAA, and Weeks Majors U18 alum will look to get his footing in place with the Rapids for the upcoming season, which starts Saturday when Grand Falls is in Miramichi to face the Timberwolves.

Grand Falls heads from Miramichi to West Kent, N.B. on Sunday Sept. 17 to face the Steamers.

Hunter’s first games in Nova Scotia with Grand Falls are scheduled to be Oct. 7 in Yarmouth and Oct. 8 in Valley. Those are games family and friends could get to see him on the ice for the Rapids.

It was one of two trades the new MHL franchise, the Steamers, made on Sept. 10 to bolster their prospect and draft pick pool.

The second trade saw them send Justin Hebert, the rights to Noah Breau, and first round picks in 2024 and 2025 to Edmundston.

The Blizzard sent back to the Steamers the rights to Alexis Daniel and Aiden Diamond.