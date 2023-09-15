Jays nab bronze medal at U13AAA Atlantic championships

FREDERICTON, N.B.: Revenge is a dish best served cold.

That’s exactly what the Hants North Jays Under-13 AAA team did to the Summerside Chevy’s in the bronze medal game at the U13AAA Atlantic’s in Fredericton, N.B. last week.

The Jays went 2-1 (won-loss) in the round-robin portion of the tournament to advance to the semi-finals.

The championship took place from Sept. 7-10.

In their opener, the Jays faced the Chevys who gave them a tough 8-7 loss.

On Friday, because of the weather that was forecast, Hants North ended up playing twice rather than the one game that was scheduled.

The first game was against NL 1 Paradise Phantoms. The Jays won the weather-delayed game (there was lightning in the area) 12-8.

In the second game of the day, the Jays looked down and out against Miramichi Twins. They trailed 8-0 but rallied for the huge 9-8 win to send them into the semi-finals.

Jaxon Singer led the rally driving in five runs on a grand slam and a double.

In the semi-finals, Hants North, dubbed Nova Scotia 2 at the Atlantics, faced PEI’s top team, the Eastern Express.

It wasn’t close as the Express rocketed past Hants North 10-0.

In the bronze medal final, it setup a rematch with the Chevys for Hants North.

This time they came out on top besting their rivals 5-4 to capture the bronze medal at the U13 AAA championships.