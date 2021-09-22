From the Cruiser – Sept. 15-21

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 105 calls for service between Sept. 15 to Sept. 21.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell provided the following information on a couple of highlighted calls for the week.

On Sept. 16, while travelling on Hwy. 214, an East Hants member encountered a U-Haul truck driving erratically.

The police were then made aware that a vehicle matching the same description was just involved in a theft from an Elmsdale business.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the driver and vehicle were able to evade police prior to members getting into a position to safely stop it.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are interested in any information on the matter.

Anyone with information can contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 and Crime Stoppers.

East Hants RCMP received calls of two thefts from vehicles in East Uniacke on Sept. 20.

Several items were taken, and the matter remains under investigation.

Police want to remind residents: Lock your cars at all times when unattended and do your best to always remove valuables.

