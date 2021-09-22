Halifax County man charged with impaired driving

ELMSDALE: A tip from a keen eyewitness of an intoxicated man at a business in Elmsdale helped police take an impaired driver from Halifax County off the road.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said officers were called after the report of the man being inside a local business, appearing to be drunk.

He said further information indicated the male drove to the business while impaired.

“Upon arrival at the scene, members found the male back in his vehicle and sitting behind the wheel,’ said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said that after failing the roadside screening test, the man was arrested and taken back to the detachment for a breath test.

“The man blew over the legal limit and was subsequently charged,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

S/Sgt/ Bushell said the Halifax County man will appear in court at a later date to answer to the impaired driving-related charges.