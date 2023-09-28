Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 125 calls for service.

The following are some of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

SINGLE-VEHICLE MVC IN GREENFIELD

On Sept. 20, East Hants RCMP responded to call for service after it was reported that there was single vehicle collision in Greenfield.

On arrival, officers couldn’t locate the driver even the though the vehicle had sustained serious damage.

After several hours, the driver contacted the RCMP and disclosed that they had crashed the vehicle and left the scene.

Officers attended their residence and ensured that they did not require medical attention.

The investigation is continuing.

MVC IN LANTZ

East Hants RCMP, along with Lantz Fire and EHS, responded to a single-vehicle roll over in Lantz on Highway 102 on Sept. 21.

The 32-year-old driver from Charlottetown had hit the shoulder of the highway, over corrected and ran off the road into the median subsequently rolling the car.

Police said the driver was brought to the hospital for a medical assessment.

No serious injuries were observed by the attending officers.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Man wanted for assault

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest Thomas Lee Harvie, 35, of Tennecape.

Thomas Lee Harvie was charged with assault causing bodily harm following an incident in May.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Thomas Lee Harvie.

Anyone who sees Thomas Lee Harvie is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

