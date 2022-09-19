From the Cruiser – Sept. 6-12

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (Tuesday Sept. 6 to Monday Sept. 12) the East Hants RCMP responded to 110 calls for service.

The following are highlighted calls provided by Sgt. Martin Roy, A/Commander at East Hants RCMP.

FLOWER CART STOLEN

On September 7, two flower carts belonging to MacArthur’s Quality Flowers and Plants in Dartmouth were taken.

The complainant stated seeing on Facebook Marketplace the sale of their two carts (distinctively marked with their business logos).

The account owner, and possible suspect, a female from Nine Mile River, was contacted but immediately made her account private and removed it. The value of the carts are about $400 each.

Should you have any information about this theft or any others, please contact the Halifax Regional Police; the East Hants RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

FLAT TIRE NOT A POLICE ISSUE

A woman contacted police Sept. 9 after her vehicle got a flat tire in Mount Uniacke. She was requesting help from the RCMP with traffic control as passing vehicles were not slowing down, not moving over and she did not feel safe.

When faced with mechanical issues, please make sure you move to the shoulder as far as possible to avoid impeding the traffic flow and call a tow truck for assistance immediately.

Passing motorists should be aware to move over when safe and possible to do so for stopped emergency vehicles and also civilian vehicles.

FRAUD CALL

On Sept. 12, an 85-year-old woman from Enfield received a call from Reader’s Digest stating she had won $50,000 and a new car.

The female had been receiving calls all day as the suspects requested they attend the next day to deliver the money and the car to her. The suspects requested she purchase over $200 in gift cards in exchange, which she did.

She eventually called the police to report the incident.

People are reminded to not entertain any winnings or any scams of sorts and to immediately report to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre @ 1-888-495-8501.

East Hants Most Wanted. (Dagley Media photo)

East Hants Most Wanted: Bedford man wanted for uttering threats

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Craig Francis, from Bedford, N.S.

Craig Francis is charged with :

· Criminal Code Section 264.1(1)(a) – UTTERING THREATS AGAINST A PERSON

The charge stem from an incident which took place in Five Mile River in May 2022.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Craig Francis.

Anyone who sees Craig Francis is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call the police immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call the Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip @ www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.

