Funding announced for two Musquodoboit Valley organizations

MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT: A pair of not-for-profit organizations in the Musquodoboit Valley are receiving almost $26,000 in funding support from the province.

In a release, the Houston government said the funding will enhance the public’s use of existing programs to improve access, safety, and sustainability of facilities.

The following organizations are slated to receive funding to support a variety of facility upgrades and repairs:

Musquodoboit Valley Bicentennial Theatre and Cultural Centre in Middle Musquodoboit is receiving $3,750 in funding for renovation of the performing arts venue and dressing room.

Upper Musquodoboit Community Association is receiving $23,070.78 in funding for kitchen upgrades.

Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley MLA Larry Harrison said the government understands the importance of gathering places for our rural communities.

“That’s why I’m pleased we were able to fund projects that will help keep these facilities open for years to come,” said Harrison.

Under the Communities Facilities Improvement Program, applicants will receive support to improve their facilities through enabling important repairs and improvements to the interior and exterior features of their building(s).

Through this program, local organizations will continue providing the public access to their facilities and help them maintain a lasting impact for the people in our communities.

The Houston government remains committed to helping community-based facilities deliver quality services to Nova Scotians.

This program emphasizes the importance of building up Nova Scotia through investing in local organizations to ensure ongoing repairs to buildings and infrastructures that are integral to the long-term sustainability of facilities.

