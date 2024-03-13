BRIDGEWATER: Two goals in a 2:07 span in the third period lifted the South Shore LumberJacks to a game seven victory over the East Hants Bitars Ristorante Penguins.

The NSJHL playoff series game was the seventh and deciding game after the Jacks rallied form 3-0 down to win the series.

It was played at the Lunenburg County Lifestyle Centre in Bridgewater.

East Hants opened the scoring when Morgan Lake notched the goal. Hayden Tamm assisted on the goal.

Until the third period that lead was standing strong for the Pens.

Alec Howie scored twice, once into an empty net. Ethan MacVicar, a former Penguin, also scored for the LumberJacks.

Marcu Pettipas stopped 33 of 35 pucks he faced in suffering the loss.