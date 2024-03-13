PHOTOS: Ettinger-Smith Memorial tournament underway in Lantz

LANTZ: March Break means its time for the Trevor Ettinger-Jeff Smith Memorial hockey tournament.

The week-long hockey action features teams from across N.S. coming to the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz for hockey, but also spending money and supporting local businesses.

In essence, the Ettinger-Smith hockey tournament doesn’t just help the players develop their skills and play the game they love in non-contact fashion, but also is an economic driver in the Enfield to Lantz area.

The Laker News stopped by for some game action, mostly involving East Hants Minor Hockey teams, but also a TASA and Acadia game during the first two days.

(Healey photo)

Follow the action and updates as the U15C and U18C divisions begin play over the next few days.

Website to follow is: https://tournaments.ehpenguins.org/l/340/East-Hants-MHA-Tournaments/pages/7177

Here are some of the better shots we snapped during the first two days of action in Lantz:

Action between TASA and Acadia at the tourney. (Healey photo)

A Canso player knocks a Penguin to the ice during game action. (Healey photo)

A Western Valley player carries the puck. 9Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Amber Al-Molky stops the puck. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

A few U9 Initiation players having fun. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Jaxson Gallant takes the faceoff. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)